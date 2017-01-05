The FBI says a man who generally fits the description of an escaped inmate attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

The bank robbery took place at the Bank of America at 772 Massachusetts Ave. around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a husky 5'10" man with a mustache and a tatoo on his neck, which matches the description of James Walker Morales, who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island on New Year's Eve. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, a gray sweatshirt, a black knit cap and black sneakers. He reportedly passed a note to a teller but did not get away with any money and fled toward Harvard Square.

The FBI said it is running down "every possible lead," working with its federal, state and local partners.

Cambridge Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

Police in Cambridge, Mass., are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank. The suspect is described as a black male, about 5'10'' with a mustache and dark skin. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a gray sweatshirt and black knit cap. The MBTA held train service for 14 minutes. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police have not made a definitive identification at this point.

At the request of police, MBTA service on the Red Line was temporarily held up, causing minor delays between Alewife and Central stations.

No further information was immediately available.