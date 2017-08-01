A Providence man was arrested Monday for driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of four times the legal limit, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

State troopers arrested 47-year-old Antonio Briones around 5:30 p.m. after they received a call of an erratic driver in Providence. After conducting a breathalyzer test, authorities found that Briones had an initial blood-alcohol level of .321, four times the legal limit of 0.8.

Briones is being charged with driving under the influence and operating without a license. He was also issued traffic citations for landed roadway violations and operating left of center.

He has been arraigned, released and is awaiting pending court action. It's unclear if he has an attorney.