A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police say he was connected to a number of burglaries in Auburn.

Mark Riley, 23, was arrested on Saturday morning.

Police said they initially received a 911 call from a Clarendon Road resident at 8:17 a.m. reporting that a man had entered the front of his home. After trying to unsuccessfully access another locked interior door, the man fled.

An officer located a man matching the description in a parking lot nearby. The man was wearing a latex glove and had a screw driver and knife in his possession.

At that time, another resident told police he had seen the same man walking house to house on Hampton Street.

During the investigation, the Pastor of the North American Martyrs Church on Wyoma Drive approached officers and reported that the church had been broken into during the night.

Police said the damaged door marks matched the screw driver that Riley was carrying.

In addition, the owner of the Clarendon Road house break was able to positively identified Riley.

Riley was then taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, possession of burglarious tools and wanton destruction of property. He is being held pending his arraignment Monday in Worcester District Court.