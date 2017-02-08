Police: Man Assaults, Kidnaps Woman in Raynham | NECN
Police: Man Assaults, Kidnaps Woman in Raynham

The victim told police Nathaniel Simmons abducted her Wednesday morning in Brockton

By Melissa Buja

    A Massachusetts man is facing charges after police say he allegedly assaulted a woman and kidnapped her in Raynham on Wednesday afternoon.

    Officers responded to the Wal-Mart on Route 138 at about 3 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man assault a woman in the parking lot. The man then fled in a Ford Taurus.

    Police spotted the car on nearby King Philip Street and attempted to stop the driver but said he sped up. Authorities said when the driver approached Route 104, he drove into the back of a vehicle at a stop sign where officers were able to take him into custody.

    The man was identified as Nathaniel Simmons, 49, of Brockton.

    The victim at the Wal-Mart parking lot told police that she did not know Simmons and that he had abducted her Wednesday morning in Brockton. She also said Simmons assaulted and threatened her throughout the day. When they got to the store, the victim began screaming for help — prompting witnesses to intervene and Simmons to flee.

    Police later searched the area where Simmons had driven and said they found several items of clothing belonging to the victim as well as a machete that he allegedly tossed from his car.

    Simmons has been charged with kidnapping, assault and battery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation. His bail was set at $50,000.

