A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after allegedly carjacking a woman in Dorchester early Saturday morning and crashing the vehicle.

Boston Police said officers were on patrol at 12:50 a.m. when they heard a crash. When they responded to 695 Columbia Road, they saw two vehicles had collided and sustained damage.

Authorities said the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as Byren McGee, 31, of Dorchester, attempted to flee the scene on foot, climbing the fence of a nearby KFC.

Officers were able to stop him and place him under arrest.

While frisking McGee, officers discovered that he had an empty knife sheath in his waistband.

Police also learned that the vehicle McGee had been driving had just been carjacked at knife-point from a woman in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Theodore Glynn Way.

One of two people in the other vehicle that McGee struck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

McGee was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury and carjacking. Further investigation revealed that McGee also had an active outstanding warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and threats to commit a crime.

It's unclear when he will appear in court or if he is represented by an attorney.