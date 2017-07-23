A Connecticut man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a three-vehicle crash that injured three people in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Police said an officer observed Jonathan Cotto, 24, of New Britain, driving about 100 miles per hour past the Knights of Columbus on Granby Road at about 5:15 p.m.

When the officer activated his blue lights and siren in an attempt pull Cotto over, he lost sight of the vehicle.

A few minutes later, a three-vehicle crash was reported at Granby Road and Grattan Street. When the same officer arrived, he noticed that one of the vehicles involved was the same one he had just saw speeding.

Police said Cotto had lost control going through a red light and was struck by a mail truck which caused the truck to flip over. The driver had to be extricated.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle behind the mail truck to crash.

The mail truck driver and two people in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital, along with Cotto, to be treated for injuries. Two people remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Cotto is being held without bail in connection with the crash. He is being charged with operating an motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, negligent operation of an motor vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police said Massachusetts State Police had tried to stop Cotto before the crash but ended their pursuit on a highway.

It's unclear when he will appear in court.