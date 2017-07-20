Maine State Police say a man who crashed a stolen motorcycle while speeding in Waterville managed to get away by lying to police that he needed help.

According to WCSH, an officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist Saturday for speeding on Center Street.

The motorcyclist sped the wrong way on Center Street, a one-way road, and crashed on North Street. He was not wearing a helmet.

He told police that he was injured and needed help. When the officer returned to his vehicle, the driver ran off. Police could not locate him and believe he was picked up near West Street.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5’10”, 150 pounds, and was wearing tan cargo shorts and a white shirt. He lad large cuts on his right arm and right leg.

Police say the motorcycle was stolen out of Connecticut.

Anyone with information should contact police.