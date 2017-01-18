Police: Man Dies After Pickup Hits Tree | NECN
Police: Man Dies After Pickup Hits Tree

    A Massachusetts man died after his pick up struck a tree, lighting it on fire, according to Seekonk police.

    The crash happened Friday night just before 10 p.m. on Newman Avenue near Rye Street.

    Police say the officer that found the scene saw there was leaking fuel, and he and another officer and an off-duty firefighter from East Providence grabbed the driver from his Nissan truck.

    The leaking fuel started a fire afterwards.

    The man, identified later as 64-year-old Steven Burek of Seekonk, was taken to Rhode Island State Hospital, where he died.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

