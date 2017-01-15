A Vermont man is facing charges after state police said he drove his vehicle through the ice on Lake Champlain early Sunday morning, then showed up intoxicated at the Highgate Port of Entry.

State Police were called to the port, near the U.S.-Canada border at 3:55 a.m. where they met with the driver, Leonel Moreno, 29, of Swanton.

Police said Moreno admitted to driving in the area but said he did not know how he ended up on the lake.

After providing a breath sample, Moreno was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.

Moreno was later released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Jan. 30 to answer to the charge. At that time, police said he is expected to face a second charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.