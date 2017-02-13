A Massachusetts man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself at an MBTA stop.

Transit police said an officer responded to the Ashmont Station in Dorchester on Sunday at 4:09 p.m. for a report of a disorderly man. Upon arrival, an MBTA employee pointed out 29-year-old Cambridge resident John Gearty, who police say was acting loud and belligerent.

When the transit officer approached Gearty, police said he began to yell obscenities and further create a disturbance. He also allegedly made homophobic slurs directed towards the MBTA employee.

While the transit officer began to remove Gearty, police said he dropped his pants and underwear and began to gyrate his body — fully in view of MBTA patrons.

Gearty was taken into custody and is now facing charges of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.