Police: Man Drove Over 120 MPH on I-495

By Mike Pescaro

    A Massachusetts man was arrested after police say he drove his BMW more than 120 mph on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton.

    According to state police, 22-year-old Plutarco Castellanos of Holden was spotted going 122 mph in a 65 mph zone around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

    Police say Castellanos was driving his BMW 750LI aggressively, changing lanes without signaling and passing other cars recklessly.

    As a trooper caught up with Castellanos, police say he was slowing down as traffic approached a construction zone. He stopped Castellanos before exit 25 in Marlboro.

    Castellanos is being charged with operating negligently to endanger. He also faces a marked lines violation along with citations for failure to signal and speeding.

    Castellanos will be arraigned in Framingham District Court at an unspecified date. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

    Published at 6:27 PM EDT on Jul 3, 2017

