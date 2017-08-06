A New Hampshire man is being held on bail after police in Newport said he fired several rounds from a pistol in an alleged dispute with neighbors on Saturday night.

Raymond "Powell" Renehan, 26, of Claremont, was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Police said Renehan, who had been visiting family at 14 South Main St., had fired the semi-auto pistol after getting into a verbal altercation.

Witnesses said Renehan fired the rounds into a nearby embankment and into the air before retreating back into the house.

No injuries were reported.

Renehan’s girlfriend, Jessica Marsh, 29, also of Claremont, was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants for willful concealment.

Renehan is being held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections pending his arraignment Monday at the 5th Circuit Court in Newport.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.