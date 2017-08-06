Police: Man Fired Several Rounds From Pistol in Dispute With New Hampshire Neighbors - NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Man Fired Several Rounds From Pistol in Dispute With New Hampshire Neighbors

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: Man Fired Several Rounds From Pistol in Dispute With New Hampshire Neighbors

    A New Hampshire man is being held on bail after police in Newport said he fired several rounds from a pistol in an alleged dispute with neighbors on Saturday night.

    Raymond "Powell" Renehan, 26, of Claremont, was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

    Police said Renehan, who had been visiting family at 14 South Main St., had fired the semi-auto pistol after getting into a verbal altercation.

    Witnesses said Renehan fired the rounds into a nearby embankment and into the air before retreating back into the house.

    No injuries were reported.

    Renehan’s girlfriend, Jessica Marsh, 29, also of Claremont, was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants for willful concealment.

    Renehan is being held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections pending his arraignment Monday at the 5th Circuit Court in Newport.

    The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices