Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was trying to help another driver stuck on the ice.

Needham police say it happened on Brookline Street and Greendale Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The person who was killed has only been identified only as a 63-year-old Needham man.

Police say it appears the 40-year-old Needham driver who killed the man was unable to stop his car from sliding on the ice and ultimately hitting the victim, pinning him between the two cars.

No charges have been filed as of now.

State police and the Norfolk district attorney's office are assisting in the investigation.