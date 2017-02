Sky Ranger video of the scene in Dorchester, where a man was shot.

A man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Albion and Dudley streets.

Boston Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

There's no word of any arrests.