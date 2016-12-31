A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he impersonated a police officer, then assaulted a woman at a Worcester fast food restaurant on Friday.

Police responded to the Burger King on Madison Avenue at 12:24 a.m. for a report of a disorderly person where they met with a 22-year-old female worker.

The woman told police that a man had walked up to the drive-through window, identified himself as a police officer and that he was conducting an investigation. The man did not say what police agency he worked for but did produce a badge.

The woman said that as the man was talking to her, he began to caress her right arm. As she pulled her arm away and told him not to touch her, he allegedly repeated the action, only forcefully. The man then reached through the drive-through window and allegedly grabbed her inappropriately.

The victim told police she closed the window and the suspect ran off.

Following a search for the suspect, police located him about a block away from the restaurant.

The man was identified as Christopher Villa, 45, of Worcester.

Villa was placed under arrest and charged with 3 counts of assault and battery, carrying a dangerous weapon, impersonating a police officer and indecent assault and battery. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, January 2, 2017 at the Worcester County District Courthouse.