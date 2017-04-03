Police: Man Partially Ejected, Killed in Dartmouth Rollover Crash | NECN
Police: Man Partially Ejected, Killed in Dartmouth Rollover Crash

By Melissa Buja

    WJAR-TV

    One person is dead following a rollover crash on Monday night in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

    Police said officers responded to the area of 413 Cross Road at about 9 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash.

    Upon arrival, officers saw that a Ford F350 pickup truck had struck both a utility pole and a stone wall.

    The driver, a 43-year-old Fall River man, was partially ejected. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago

