One person is dead following a rollover crash on Monday night in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Police said officers responded to the area of 413 Cross Road at about 9 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers saw that a Ford F350 pickup truck had struck both a utility pole and a stone wall.

The driver, a 43-year-old Fall River man, was partially ejected. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.