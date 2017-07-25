Police: Man Pulled Walmart Fire Alarm to Free Shoplifting Wife | NECN
Police: Man Pulled Walmart Fire Alarm to Free Shoplifting Wife

By Tim Jones

    WCSH
    The scene of the Scarborough, Maine, Walmart being evacuated

    Police in Scarborough, Maine, say a man is facing charges after he pulled a fire alarm at a Walmart in an attempt to free his wife, who had been caught shoplifting. 

    Sean Francis, 42, of Portland, is facing charges of false public report and terrorizing, according to WCSH.

    Police say they responded to two calls from store officials Monday afternoon. The first call was a report of a woman in custody for shoplifting. Shortly after, they got another call for the fire alarm going off. 

    Store officials told police the Francis allegedly called and demanded his wife be released. He then allegedly pulled a fire alarm in the store and fled. The building was evacuated. 

    Francis’ vehicle was found on Payne Road shortly after and he was arrested. 

    His wife, Marsha Francis, 41, was arrested and charged with theft. 

    It’s not clear if either suspect has an attorney. 

