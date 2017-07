Police are asking residents of Framingham, Massachusetts, to stay indoors Thursday night as they hunt for a man they say fired at officers.

According to Frmaingham Police, a suspect fired a long gun at officers in the area of Edgell Street and Whiting Road. The suspect is barricaded, state police say.

While details are limited, Framingham Police say the incident apparently started as a domestic incident.

No further information was immediately available.