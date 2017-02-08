Police: Man Shot in Randolph Apartment Complex, Suspect Still at Large | NECN
By Alexandra Prim

    Shutterstock

    One person was shot at an apartment complex in Randolph, Massachusetts Tuesday night and the suspect is still at large.

    Randolph Police Chief William Pace said that the sole victim, a 32-year-old male, was found with close-range gunshot wounds to the face and neck at the Rosemont Square Apartment Complex.

    A suspect is described as a male in a gray ski mask and black jacket.

    The victim was reportedly taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brookline and later transferred to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

    Police said he is now in stable condition.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

    Published 22 minutes ago

