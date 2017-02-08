One person was shot at an apartment complex in Randolph, Massachusetts Tuesday night and the suspect is still at large.

Randolph Police Chief William Pace said that the sole victim, a 32-year-old male, was found with close-range gunshot wounds to the face and neck at the Rosemont Square Apartment Complex.

A suspect is described as a male in a gray ski mask and black jacket.

The victim was reportedly taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brookline and later transferred to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

Police said he is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.