    Police are searching for the man who allegedly stabbed two men and stole their vehicle in a parking lot on Tuesday night in Dedham, Massachusetts.

    Officers responded to the East Dedham Plaza at 8:51 p.m. where a disturbance was reported. When officers arrived, a 20-year-old man was suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds and a 19-year-old man was suffering from non-life threatening abrasions.

    The victims told police they had arranged to meet a man through a mobile classified app to facilitate the sale of a personal item. It was unclear what that item was.

    Police said the men originally met in a restaurant parking lot on River Street and the victims and the suspect traveled in the victim’s vehicle to the East Dedham Plaza.

    It was when the sale was taking place in the parking lot, that the victims were allegedly stabbed. The suspect then took off in their vehicle.

    The vehicle was recovered on Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park.

    The suspect is described as a large man in his late 20's with facial hair. He was wearing a black or dark blue Champion sweatshirt and dark sweatpants during the time of the incident.

