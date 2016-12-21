Police: Man Struck and Dragged Woman, Fled on Foot

A man who struck a woman Tuesday night in Framingham, Massachusetts, dragged her and ran away on foot, is being held on bail. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A man who struck a woman Tuesday night in Framingham, Massachusetts, dragged her and ran away on foot, is being held on bail.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was found seriously injured on Beaver Street just after 7 p.m. Proscutors say she was struck by a Ford Taurus and dragged under its wheels for about 100 feet.

"She was bleeding from the head and shoulders, her body was covered with scratches and other markings," said Assistant District Attorney Daniel Storms.

The victim, a 27-year-old mother of three remains in critical condition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with punctured lungs, internal bleeding and a broken leg.

Suspect Held on Bail in Hit-and-Run

The woman's sister said she had been taking out the trash in front of her home when she was struck.

"It's not fair, if you hit anyone you're supposed to stop," she said.

The driver left the car beside the victim and fled into a wooded area. Framingham Police and a Natick Police K-9 team pursued him and identified him as 23-year-old Tiago Veira of Framingham.

The suspect, an undocumented immigrant, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury, as well as driving without a license. He is being held on $5,000 bail.

Veira cried while facing a judge Wednesday. He claimed in court that the victim jumped into the road, and that he ran because he does not speak English and was worried about his safety from witnesses.

The car's owner said he had loaned it to Veira before the crash.