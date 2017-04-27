A missing New Hampshire child has been found in Vermont after police say a 33-year-old man transported and sexually assaulted the teen.

The victim, an unidentified 14-year-old from Hinsdale, was found in Rockingham, where Kurt Carpentino was arrested.

Carpentino, also a Hinsdale resident, is accused of bringing the teen to Vermont without the knowledge or permission of the child's family.

According to Vermont State Police, Carpentino had sex with the child.

Carpentino has a criminal record in both states. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is due in Windham County Superior Court Friday.



The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.