A man was caught on camera allegedly trying to break in to several homes in Worcester, Massachusetts, in the middle of the day Thursday –- with police not far behind.

Fifty-seven-year-old Stephen Shaw of Worcester was arrested and charged with several crimes, including breaking and entering. But that was not before he allegedly terrorized the Salisbury Street neighborhood – including an elderly woman watching her 9-month-old granddaughter.

"He then went around the back of the house, took a rock, smashed a window and reached into the house to the door handle, at that point she screamed, screamed she was calling the police and he fled the scene," the prosecutor said.

But investigators say Shaw didn't go far. He allegedly tried to break into Kristina Spillane's house two blocks away just half an hour later.

"Tried to lift off a grate on the basement window and kind of used something to break the window," said Spillane. "My alarm company called me and said there was motion in my basement."

The alarm company notified police, who chased Shaw on foot behind Spillane's house through her neighbor's yard and up the street, where he was arrested trying to hide under a pine tree.

"It's upsetting, it's not shocking, I mean we've had neighborhood break-ins in past summers," said Morgan Rafferty.

"It's a shame, but the police are really good about keeping an eye on things," said neighbor Elizabeth Seidler.

Spillane says she's thankful her alarm helped put Shaw behind bars.

"Serves him right," she said. "He doesn't seem like he's the smartest crook, breaking into one place and then, half an hour later, trying another place in the same neighborhood."

Shaw is being held on $50,000 cash bail and on a probation violation.

Prosecutors said he has a 12-page record with more than 20 years spent in prison.