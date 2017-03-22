Police: Man Wanted for Stabbing Girlfriend’s Mother | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Police: Man Wanted for Stabbing Girlfriend’s Mother

Police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached

By Rob Michaelson

    Police are hunting a man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s mother on Tuesday.

    Ping Hong, 32, is wanted for the stabbing of his girlfriend’s mother on Howard Street in Waltham, Massachusetts around 11 p.m.

    The victim suffered serious injuries from several stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

    Hong is described as an 5’10” Asian male with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. He was last seen operating a gray 2012 Subaru Legacy with a license plate of 2ASPW3.

    Hong’s last known address is in Vernon Connecticut, and he may be travelling to Connecticut or New York areas.

    Police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If located, please call 911 or notify the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.

    Published 58 minutes ago

