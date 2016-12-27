A man who was hospitalized after driving his pickup into an icy pond in Massachusetts Monday night was drunk at the time of the crash, police said.

Westwood police say they are filing charges against the driver, whose name has not been released.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Buckmaster Pond.

The driver, a local man in his 40s, will be summonsed to court at a later date. Charges include operating under the influence of liquor, negligent driving, marked lanes violation and speeding.

Neighbors who ran to the scene say the driver was able to pull himself from the submerged truck as others rushed to help him to safety.

"You could not see his vehicle, you could only see the lights under the ice," Cynthia Syverson-Mercer said.

Pond Street, which the pickup truck was driving on when it crashed into the pond, was closed for hours Monday night as crews cleaned up debris and repaired damaged wires.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.