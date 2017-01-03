Police are searching for the men who robbed a man in a motorized wheel chair in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Authorities said the incident happened in a parking lot of Summer Street when the 51-year-old victim was stopped by two men, believed to be in their mid-20s.

The victim told police one man ask him for 'a light,' and when he said he didn't have one, the other man took out a gun and pressed it against his chest.

Police said the other man went through the victim's pockets and robbed him of his money. The two suspects then fled toward South Common pool.

The victim, who has not been identified, went to the nearby Tedeschi's to call police.

One suspect is described as 5 feet 6 inches with a thin build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with orange on it and had neon orange shoe laces. The victim said he was the one with the gun.

The second suspect is described as 5 feet 9 inches with a thin build. No other description was available.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Police.