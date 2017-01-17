A Massachusetts man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl on Cape Cod 2012.

Barnstable police say 23-year-old John Dias was arrested Monday afternoon outside of his Centerville home after an extensive investigation that lasted nearly five years.

Dias is accused of raping a girl at knife point in a bath house at Hamblin's Pond in Marstons Mills in July of 2012, telling her he would kill her if she tried to run or scream for help.

Detectives say Dias then fled the area, but his victim and a witness provided a description.

Eventually, a detective's investigation focused on Dias as a suspect, and DNA recovered from the victim linked him to the crime in December, according to police.

Dias was charged with aggravated rape of a child with force, assault with intent to rape a child, assault with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault and battery on a child and witness intimidation.

It's unclear if Dias has an attorney.