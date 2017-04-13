Police: NH Inmate Escapes Transitional Housing

Authorities in New Hampshire are looking for an inmate they say escaped Thursday.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections told state police around 3:30 p.m. that 38-year-old Anthony Jay Santos had escaped from the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester.

Santos is described as being 5'8 and 165 pounds. He is balding and has blue eyes.

According to state police, Santos was last seen around 11 a.m. near KRL Electronics, where he used to work.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-223-4381.