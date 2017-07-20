Police: Naked, Drunk Driver Sped Through Construction Zone

Massachusetts State Police have charged a man they say was naked and drunk as he sped through a highway construction site at more than 100 mph.

Alexander Shanwenda was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Wednesday to charges including drunken driving. No defense attorney for the 24-year-old Chicopee man was listed.

Police say a pickup driven by Shanwenda sped through a construction zone on Interstate 91 in Whately on Tuesday.

The truck was pulled over and police say the driver was naked with pants across his lap. Police say the driver was asked to put on pants and perform field sobriety tests, which he failed, and had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Police say there were empty and full beer bottles in the truck.