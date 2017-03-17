Police: New Hampshire Woman Threatened Daughter With a Gun

A Pembroke, New Hampshire woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly threatened her daughter with a gun during an argument.

Police responded to 370 Hanover Street, Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.

Police say the victim, Kayleigh Kousios, 26, had been in an argument with her mother, Evamarie Kousios, 50, of 12 Melissa Dr, Pembroke, on phone and via text. According to the daughter, her mother came into the apartment to continue the argument in a bedroom and pulled out a black case from her jacket that contained a semi-automatic handgun.

Evamarie allegedly pointed the firearm at Kayleigh while shouting at her. A relative living at the same address heard the commotion and entered the bedroom.

The two struggled to get the firearm away from Evamarie and secured it safely at another location in the apartment. Evamarie then fled the scene.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

State police found Evamarie in her home soon after the incident and she was taken into custody.

Evamarie Kousios was charged with criminal threatening and felonious use of a firearm. She was admitted to a $5,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear at the 9th Circuit Court Manchester on March 17, 2017 for arraignment.