A Pelham, New Hampshire, police officer caught a driver operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs on Thursday afternoon.

Driver Caught Operating Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs

A Pelham, New Hampshire, police officer caught a driver operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Officer Thistle was traveling north on Route 38 near Webster Ave when he noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south in the northbound lane.

The officer swerved in order to miss hitting the Jeep and later noticed that the driver appeared to be asleep.

He followed the vehicle further down the road and pulled over the driver who has been identified as 27-year-old Alexander Clement of Pelham, New Hampshire.

The officer observed signs of impairment.

Clement was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless operation.