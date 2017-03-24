Police Officer Caught Sleeping at Wheel?

The Groveland Police Department is conducting an investigation after receiving a photo appearing to show an officer sleeping in his cruiser at an intersection.

The photo, purportedly showing a Groveland police officer, was sent with a short video to the department, whichi s conducting an internal investigation.

Groveland police say the man is a reserve officer who works part-time and he was hired in November 2015.

"We take this matter very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation," Deputy Chief Jeffrey Gillen said in a statement.

The officer, who lives in Merrimac, works as a daytime dispatcher at the Merrimac Police Department.

A Merrimac police spokesperson says the department is aware of the internal investigation happening in Groveland, and they'll continue to monitor the situation. But as of right now, the internal investigation in Groveland does not impact his employment in Merrimac.