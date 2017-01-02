Police: Person Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Boston's O'Neil Tunnel | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Person Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Boston's O'Neil Tunnel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Massachusetts State Police are investigating how a person was killed in Boston's O'Neil tunnel on Monday evening.

    Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said troopers responded to reports of debris on Route 93 north, just inside the tunnel, at about 7 p.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered a person who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

    The body was located in the left and center lanes, according to Procopio.

    Both lanes are closed while Massachusetts State Police detectives investigate.

    Published 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices