Massachusetts State Police are investigating how a person was killed in Boston's O'Neil tunnel on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said troopers responded to reports of debris on Route 93 north, just inside the tunnel, at about 7 p.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered a person who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The body was located in the left and center lanes, according to Procopio.

Both lanes are closed while Massachusetts State Police detectives investigate.