Teenager Found Stabbed to Death in East Boston Investigators are looking into whether gang activity may be to blame for fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in East Boston’s Memorial Park on Christmas Eve. (Published Monday, Dec. 26, 2016)

Police have identified the victim of a fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in East Boston as a teen from Central America.

Boston Police responded to a call for a body near Boston Logan International Airport around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found a victim who appeared to be in his late teens suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing victim was identified Wednesday as 18-year-old Luis Fernando Orellano Ruano of Central America. His death remains under investigation.

He is one of five teens found dead in East Boston in the last 15 months and the second this month. Back on Dec. 9, the partially-decomposed body of a teen was found in the Belle Isle Marsh.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told the Boston Herald that his department is investigating whether those deaths may be gang related.

U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz had previously said that the first three killings were committed by members of the MS-13 gang.

Last January, federal authorites charged 56 leaders, members and associates of the violent gang in a series of overnight raids in the Boston area. The gang is notoriously violent and known for using machetes to kill victims.

According to court documents, in 2012, MS-13 became the first and remains the only street gang to be designated by the U.S. government as a "transnational criminal organization." It has over 6,000 members in the U.S. and over 30,000 members internationally, mainly in El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

MS-13 is known for targeting middle and high school age students to commit violent acts on behalf of the gang, knowing they'll face less severe penalties because of their age.