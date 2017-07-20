Police in Canton, Massachusetts, have released surveillance video from a violent home invasion that took place on Tuesday. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Police in Canton, Massachusetts, have released new surveillance video from a violent home invasion that took place on Tuesday.

The victim, an elderly man, was pistol whipped in his home and his wife’s hands were tied and eyes covered with duct tape while the suspects ransacked the home.

Police say the three men forced their way into the home of the man and his wife in an apartment complex on Aboretum Way. The men were looking for a relative of the victims.

Police are still searching for the suspects and are asking anyone who may recognize them to contact the department.