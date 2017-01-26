Authorities are investigating allegations that driver Greg Warner assaulted Andrew Valencia, an intellectually disabled, non-verbal client of Pride Inc., a non-profit organization. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police in Taunton, Massachusetts, are investigating what happened on a bus involving a disabled young man.

The bus belongs to VHS Transportation in South Easton. The company provides transportation for Pride Inc., a non-profit Taunton organization that provides services for people with intellectual, cognitive and developmental disabilities.

A bus driver may have assaulted one of Pride's clients, Andrew Valencia, Monday afternoon, according to a police report.

Valencia is intellectually disabled and non-verbal.

The report said the driver, Greg Warner of Taunton, helped him get into his seat. A witness says Valencia was moving around and swearing when Warner allegedly hit him in the forehead.

After speaking with Valencia's mother, police say she wants Warner charged criminally, according to the report. It also said Valencia's father became concerned this has happened more than once after noticing a change in his son's behavior.

Warner is suspended from his job and could be charged with assault and battery on a disabled person.