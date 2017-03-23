Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, rescued a driver from a truck that burst into flames in a crash Thursday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Investigators say the man suffered a medical episode before crashing near the Dick's Sporting Goods store at Lincoln Plaza. Police responded just before 1 p.m. to find a 51-year-old Auburn man trapped inside his burning vehicle.
Because the door had jammed, a good Samaritan on the scene helped police break the rear windshield to pull the man from the vehicle.
The driver has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.
A witness captured the police response on cell phone video.
Published 15 minutes ago