Raw video from the scene of a crash that left a man trapped in his burning truck in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, rescued a driver from a truck that burst into flames in a crash Thursday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Investigators say the man suffered a medical episode before crashing near the Dick's Sporting Goods store at Lincoln Plaza. Police responded just before 1 p.m. to find a 51-year-old Auburn man trapped inside his burning vehicle.

Because the door had jammed, a good Samaritan on the scene helped police break the rear windshield to pull the man from the vehicle.

The driver has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

A witness captured the police response on cell phone video.