Police: Correctional Facility Resident Reported Missing

By Alexa Vazquez

    New Hampshire Dept. of Corrections
    Ricky Edward Holloway

    A resident of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester walked away from the facility Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

    Ricky Edward Holloway, 26, left for work around 8 p.m. on Thursday but failed to show up. He was placed on walk away status at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

    Holloway is described as being approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his forehead.

    The New Hampshire Department of Corrections and the New Hampshire State Police are investigating the escape. Any information on his whereabouts should be reported to state police.

    Holloway was serving two concurrent sentences for drug related charges involving heroin beginning in February 2017.

    He was eligible for parole in July 2017 and had a maximum release date of July 2018. Walking away from a correctional facility can result in an escape charge, a felony that is punishable by three and a half to seven years in prison. 

    Published 2 hours ago

