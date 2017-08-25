Police Respond to Standoff in Dover, New Hampshire - NECN
Police Respond to Standoff in Dover, New Hampshire

Police responded to the area on Friday morning

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Police in Dover, New Hampshire, are responding to a standoff in the area of Pleasant View Circle and Mineral Park Drive.

    According to police, officers originally responded to a report of a theft of a rifel in the area.

    The suspect broke into a separate residence and stole the rifle.

    Officials are urging people to avoid the area and say residents should stay in their homes.

    Police are using diversionary devices and tear gas in an effort to have the suspect exit the residence.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

