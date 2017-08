One person was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing occurred in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. (Published 35 minutes ago)

One Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing in Roxbury

A male victim is fighting for his life after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police confirm the stabbing took place at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Shawmut Avenue.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.