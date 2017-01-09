Police Responding, Corrections Officers Evacuated From Maximum Security Prison | NECN
BREAKING: 
Mass. Prisoners Refuse to Return to Cells
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Responding, Corrections Officers Evacuated From Maximum Security Prison

Approximately 51 inmates are reportedly refusing to return to their cells

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are responding to a developing situation at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

    Approximately 51 inmates in one specific housing unit are reportedly refusing to return to their cells, and corrections officers have been evacuated from the unit.

    The prison's special operations unit is responding and evaluating, and Massachusetts State Police are also on scene. A crisis negotiations team will attempt to get the inmates to lock in peacefully.

    The prison is the same one where former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is being held. It isn't clear whether his unit is the one affected.

    Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum-security prison with about 1,000 inmates. It is the newest state correctional facility in Massachusetts, having opened in 1998.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices