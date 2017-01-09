Police are responding to a developing situation at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Approximately 51 inmates in one specific housing unit are reportedly refusing to return to their cells, and corrections officers have been evacuated from the unit.

The prison's special operations unit is responding and evaluating, and Massachusetts State Police are also on scene. A crisis negotiations team will attempt to get the inmates to lock in peacefully.

The prison is the same one where former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is being held. It isn't clear whether his unit is the one affected.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum-security prison with about 1,000 inmates. It is the newest state correctional facility in Massachusetts, having opened in 1998.

No further information was immediately available.