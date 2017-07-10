Wareham, Massachusetts, Schools Evacuated Due to Emailed Threat | NECN
Wareham, Massachusetts, Schools Evacuated Due to Emailed Threat

By Tim Jones and Marc Fortier

    Police are responding to a report of an unfounded threat at Wareham, Massachusetts, schools. The air wing, K9 units and troopers from the Bourne state police barracks are involved.

    Students from at least some of the schools have been evacuated and bused to a nearby YMCA.

    "This morning an email was received by a school administrator that threatened the safety of students," Wareham schools said in a statement. "Buildings have been placed on lockdown as the police are in the process of searching the buildings."

    There are no reported injuries.

    No further information was immediately available.

