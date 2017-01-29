Rockville Teen In Critical Condition After Saturday Shooting

A 15-year-old from Rockville is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night, acccording to police.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 7:58 p.m. reporting a shooting at 102 Talcott Avenue.

When officers went to the scene they located the 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was brought to Rockville Hospital by Vernon EMS and later transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center via Lifestar helicopter where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to police.

In the course of their investigation, the officers learned that several youths were using alcohol and marijuana at the time of the shooting, according to police.

A search warrant was obtained by officials and a firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

According to police, officers found several people leaving the scene of the shooting, including 19-year-old Joey Maddox of Rockville.

Officers arrested Maddox and charged him with assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, possession of a weapon with an altered ID, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana, police said.

According to police, Maddox is being held at Vernon Police Department in lieu of a $400,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior court on Monday.

No one else was injured, police said.

Vernon police detectives are investigating the shooting with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Unit and the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.