305lb Scenic Viewers Stolen From Historic Massachusetts Overlook
305lb Scenic Viewers Stolen From Historic Massachusetts Overlook

The units were cut from their platform and taken sometime between February 27 and March 7, 2017

By Rob Michaelson

    Massachusetts State Police

    Massachusetts state police are looking for two scenic viewers that were stolen from the Route 2, Eastern Summit, in Florida, Massachusetts.

    Police said the two commercial binocular units, which were located next to the Eastern Summit Gift Shop, were cut from their platform and taken sometime between February 27 and March 7, 2017.

    The two binoculars, manufactured by Tower Optical, are constructed of bronze and cast iron and weigh approximately 305 pounds each.

    These binoculars are considered collectibles since not many have been manufactured.

    If you have any information relative to the whereabouts of these items, please contact the State Police Barracks in Cheshire at 413-743-4700.

    Published 2 hours ago

