Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Methuen, Massachusetts.

Sebastian Wheeler was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at St. Anne’s Home, a facility that provides housing and educational services for youth with learning disabilities and behavioral or emotional disorders.

Wheeler has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5” and weighs 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue pants with a dark shirt and Nike sandals.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department.