Police in Reading, Massachusetts, are searching for an armed robbery suspect. (Published 7 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect in Reading, Mass.

UP NEXT

Police in Reading, Massachusetts, are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, officers responded to JK's Market located at 212 Main Street around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday night.

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the store with a black hunting knife then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Police were unable to locate the suspect and believe he may have fled by vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black mask, black gloves, gray sweatpants, and black and gray sneakers.

Police are investigating whether or not this robbery is connected with the robbery at P&S Convenience Store on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.