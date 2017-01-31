Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly tried to lure a child into his vehicle on Friday in Natick, Massachusetts.

An elementary school student said the man came up from behind in the area of Pine and Liberty streets just before 3 p.m., slowed down and stopped. The man then allegedly asked the student if they wanted a ride.

The child did not answer and quickly moved away from the vehicle, according to police. The man in the vehicle did not follow the child.

Residents in the area say they are shocked.

"As a mother and grandmother, I'm very upset he's around," said resident Jennifer Wells.

Nancy Claflin lives near the area and said she warns her kids of these kinds of dangers all the time.

"You just can't be too safe. We tell our kids all the time, they should be traveling together," Claflin said. "It doesn't surprise me."

Police say the suspect is described as a 55 to 65 year old man, with whitish hair, a whitish goatee and a slim build. He was driving a tan or brown Subaru Forrester.

Residents say they want an arrest made soon.

"We've lived here awhile and it always feels like it's a safe neighborhood so knowing some idiot like this is around really upsets me," said Wells.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Natick Police at 508-647-9500.