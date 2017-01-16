Police Search for Missing Man Suffering From Early Onset Dementia | NECN
Police Search for Missing Man Suffering From Early Onset Dementia

    Framingham Police Department
    David W. Baldwin, 53, has been missing since Sunday evening.

    A Massachusetts man suffering from early onset dementia has been missing since Sunday night.

    Police in Framingham are asking for anyone with information on 53-year-old David W. Baldwin to contact them.

    Baldwin was reportedly last seen around 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church on Maple Street wearing a blue/gray jacket, dark navy pants and black shoes. He's about 5'7" and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212 or 911.

