David W. Baldwin, 53, has been missing since Sunday evening.

A Massachusetts man suffering from early onset dementia has been missing since Sunday night.

Police in Framingham are asking for anyone with information on 53-year-old David W. Baldwin to contact them.

Baldwin was reportedly last seen around 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church on Maple Street wearing a blue/gray jacket, dark navy pants and black shoes. He's about 5'7" and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212 or 911.