Police in Chicopee, Massachusetts, are searching for a female suspect who stole Red Bull drinks from a Walgreens.

According to police, officers responded to the Walgreens located at 583 James St. for a shoplifter.

The suspect fled before officers arrived on scene but was spotted in surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.