Police Search for Suspects in Street Fight and Possible Shooting | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Search for Suspects in Street Fight and Possible Shooting

Police in Pelham, New Hampshire are searching for suspects in a street fight caught on tape.

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man in Pelham, New Hampshire, was caught on camera pulling out a gun after a fist fight. Police are searching for the suspect.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    Police in Pelham, New Hampshire, are searching for suspects in a street fight that was caught on tape in the parking lot.

    At least one of the suspects can be seen in the video with what police believe to be is a revolver.

    The fight occurred on June 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Tobacco Junction on Bridge Street.

    According to a witness, the fight broke out between two males outside of Tobacco Junction. Police believe that others associated with those males quickly became involved.

    In the surveillance tape taken from the store, one of the males originally involved in the fight can be seen opening his trunk and pulling out a possible firearm.

    The unidentified male then shows his gun to the other people involved in the fight. Those suspects then got into a light-colored Ford Edge and took off southbound on Bridge Street.

    The male with the possible firearm can then be seen motioning as if shooting the gun at the moving car.

    The involved parties did not file a police report, but Pelham police are looking to identify anyone involved in the incident.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices